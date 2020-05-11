More warm, spring-like temperatures

We are still tracking Eta. The system is expected to get stronger as it pushes northward.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will continue to be warm over the next seven days. The chances for rain will gradually return to the area as more moisture moves in.

It was another chilly start to the day. Temperatures fell into the upper 30s to middle 40s across the Midlands.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon topped out in the middle to upper 70s. Our average high this time of year is 70 degrees.

Friday will start off partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s.

A few more clouds will be possible Friday. High temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 70s. It should be a dry end to the workweek, but our forecast model does try to bring an isolated shower along and east of I-95. Most of us will not get any rain Friday.

The moisture will begin to increase over the weekend as tropical moisture from Eta moves northward. A stray shower may be possible along and east of I-95, but most of us will not get any rain on Saturday.

A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday for all of the Midlands, but the chance for widespread rain is small.

The small chance for rain will stick around Monday. There may be a slightly better chance for rain Tuesday through Thursday.

Tracking the Tropics:

We are still in hurricane season and we have to watch what is left of Eta. The National Hurricane Center now has parts of Florida in the cone of uncertainty.

Some of the longer-range models push the system back into the Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast may increase the moisture for us in South Carolina. Right now, we have small chances of showers in the forecast Sunday through Wednesday.

There is low confidence in this forecast. Small changes in the intensity, path or timing of Eta could have major impacts on our weather.

Looking Ahead:

Looking ahead, the warmer-than-normal weather will likely continue according to the Weather Prediction Center.