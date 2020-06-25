A few showers and storms possible this afternoon

Temperatures will be heating up Friday and into the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very wet start to the day. The Columbia Metropolitan Airport got 1.33" of rain. Some areas got even more.

Showers and storms moved through the Midlands early Thursday morning. Most of the rain came to an end by 11 AM or so.

Several areas around the Midlands received over 1" of rain today, but other areas did not get as much.

A few more showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in the northern and eastern half of the area.

The Storm Prediction Center does have most of the state under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest risk level forecasters from the SPC issue.

If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

High temperatures will remain a little below normal, topping out in the middle 80s later today.

Our normal high temperature is around 92° this time of the year.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Things will be heating up for the last day of the workweek and into the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 90s Friday with little chance for rain.

High pressure is expected to dominate Saturday and Sunday. The chance for rain over the weekend is small. High temperatures may climb into the middle 90s.