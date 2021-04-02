Clouds increase today, rain returns Friday

Thursday morning's low of 22° was the coldest low of 2021 at the airport.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon. No rain is expected, but scattered showers will move across the area Friday.

This morning was the coldest morning so far in 2021 at the airport. Columbia dropped to 22 degrees. Cedar Creek hit 18 degrees.

The 22° low at the airport is the coldest this year, but not the coldest of the season. Columbia dropped to 20° December 26.

The clouds will build this afternoon and this evening. We are expecting a dry day though. Highs will be near normal topping out in the middle 50s.

The rain chances will increase after midnight. Showers will be around for the last day of the workweek as a cold front pushes through the area.

Forecast models have backed off the rain amounts for Friday. In general, we are expecting up to 0.50” of rain the southern and eastern Midlands, but lighter amounts the farther north and west you go.

High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 50s to possibly the lower 60s.

Saturday will start off dry with some sunshine, but later in the day, the moisture and rain chances will return to the Midlands. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Showers are expected late Saturday through early Sunday morning. Our in-house forecast model has indicated we may get an additional 0.50” to 0.75” of rain during this period.

We will dry out Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Most of Monday will be dry, but the rain chances will return late in the day.