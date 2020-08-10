Temperatures climbing to summer-like levels

Highs will be about 10° above normal this afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures hit the middle 80s yesterday across the Midlands. Today will be even warmer under mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather for at least one more day. It will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs will be about 10 degrees above normal today.

The record high for today is 93 degrees set in 1941. That record will likely be safe for at least one more year, but it will feel like summer. This afternoon temperatures will top off in the upper 80s.

Some clouds may move into the area tonight. Lows temperatures will be in the lower 60s Friday morning.

Moisture will continue to move into the Southeast as Hurricane Delta makes landfall along the Gulf Coast Friday.

We are not expecting rain Friday, but skies will become mostly cloudy. It will be a little cooler, but still a few degrees above normal.

The chance for rain will increase over the weekend. Showers will be possible Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There will be a better chance for rain Sunday. Showers and a few storms will be possible. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.

Significant rainfall is not expected over the weekend for the Midlands.

The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting up to 0.50" for most of the area.