Wind, storms possible later today

Cooler, dry weather returns for Friday and the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Louisiana yesterday, the tropical system will continue to move out of the region, but storms are still possible for the Midlands later today.

Zeta was the fifth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this season. It became the 11th named storm to hit the continental United States this year.

The old record for landfalling named tropical systems was nine. This was set in 1916.

Zeta will continue to move northeast and out of the area, but a front is pushing through the Southeast. This cold front will bring us a chance for showers and storms later today.

Ahead of the front, it will be very warm and windy. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s. The wind advisory for the northern Midlands continues until 6 PM.

Gusts up to 45 mph may occur. There have been a number of power outages and limbs down across the Midlands due to the high winds.

Some areas have seen wind gusts near or over 40 mph this morning. These strong winds have and will cause trees and large limbs to break, leading to travel hazards and power outages. Remember:



❌NEVER approach downed power lines

⚠️Slow down for crews working near roadways — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 29, 2020

A lake wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the Midlands until 5 AM Friday.

As the cold front approaches the area today. This will help spark off some showers and storms this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat, but a short-lived tornado cannot be ruled out.

Our forecast model brings the storms through the area from about 5 PM through 10 PM this evening.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for the Midlands.

Looking Ahead:

It will be much cooler and still breezy Friday. Skies will be sunny. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s.

Halloween will be sunny, dry and even cooler. Highs will be in the middle 60s. If you have outdoor plans Saturday evening, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.