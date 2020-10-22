Dry, spring-like weather continues

Afternoon highs will be above normal again today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to dominate our weather. Above-normal temperatures will remain with us. There will be little chance for rain over the next few days.

Yesterday was very warm. Highs were generally in the lower 80s. Columbia hit 83° Wednesday afternoon.

This afternoon will be very warm again with highs in the lower 80s. Our average high temperature for today is 74 degrees. The record high for October 22 is 90, this was set in 1984.

Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon. Our forecast models have indicated the small chance of a shower or two in the southern or eastern half of the Midlands, but measurable rainfall is not expected.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to middle 60s. Our normal low this time of the year is about 50 degrees. There could be some patchy again Friday morning.

Any fog will mix out by mid-morning on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the lower 80s.

Drought Monitor:

It has been pretty dry across the state, but according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, only 5.35% of South Carolina is abnormally dry.

Over the next several days, there is not much rain in the forecast. There may be an isolated shower Saturday or early Sunday, but most of us will stay dry.

Temperatures over the weekend will remain spring-like. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.