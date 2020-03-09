Hot, humid and dry weather continues

Temperatures will be well-above normal Today and Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We may be in September, but temperatures will feel more like the middle of summer for today and Friday.

An upper-level area of high pressure will dominate our weather through Friday. It will be hot, humid and mainly dry for the rest of the workweek.

High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the middle to upper 90s, but with the humidity it will feel even hotter. Heat index values may climb to near 105° this afternoon in some locations.

Tonight will be clear and warm. Lows will only drop into the middle to lower 70s. Our normal low this time of the year is 68 degrees.

Friday will be hot and humid again. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s under sunny skies. Heat index values will could reach up to 105° Friday afternoon.

A front will move into the area later in the day on Friday. Some forecast models are indicating a very small chance for some rain late Friday evening and Friday night, but we are still going with a mostly dry forecast.

The front will be south of the Midlands Saturday. Showers and storms will be possible along the coastal region of the South Carolina. There may be a small chance for some rain in the eastern and southern half of the Midlands, but most of the rain will be closer to the coast Saturday.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible Sunday and Monday, especially in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands.

High temperatures will be near 90 Saturday, and close to average Sunday and Labor Day.