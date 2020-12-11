Rain moving out, river flooding remains

Dry weather, sunshine will return Friday and into the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands was under a flash flood watch Thursday, but that watch has been cancelled as the heaviest rainfall moved east of the area.

There are no flash flood watches or warnings in effect for the Midlands, but the river flood warnings for parts of the area will continue over the next several days.

Parts of the Congaree, Edisto and Wateree rivers are under flood warnings. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. People living in these areas should take necessary precautions.

A cold front will continue to push through the area this evening. High pressure will build back into the region. Drier conditions are expected for the last day of the workweek.

A few stray showers will be possible this evening and tonight, but most of the rain is over. Lows Friday morning will start off in the middle 60s.

There may be a few lingering clouds early in the day Friday. The afternoon will be dry and pleasant. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be sunny and a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s after morning lows in the middle 50s.

A few more clouds will be possible Sunday as another cold front pushes through the area. There will be a small chance of an isolated shower. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 70s.