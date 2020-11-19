Sunny, cool weather continues

Temperatures will begin to moderate Friday and into the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a cold start to the day. Many areas experienced the coldest temperatures of the season Thursday morning.

Cold high pressure and clear skies allowed temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Thursday morning.

Cedar Creek reported a low of 27 degrees. The Columbia airport dropped to 30 degrees. That is the coldest morning of the season so far at the airport.

The previous coldest morning was November 3rd when the temperature hit 32 degrees.

Temperatures will still be several degrees below normal this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s even with lots of sunshine. Our normal high is about 66 degrees.

Things will begin to moderate tomorrow. Highs on Friday will be seasonable, topping out in the upper 60s.

It will be even warmer for the weekend. A few clouds will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but the dry weather should continue overall. Highs both days will be in the lower to middle 70s.

There may be a slight chance of a shower late Sunday night or Monday as a weak system pushes through. High temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s for the start of the workweek.

Dry weather is in the forecast for Tuesday, but rain is possible Wednesday. Temperatures will be close to normal Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s.

South Carolina Drought Status:

Thanks to the rain last week, only 5.24% of South Carolina is now abnormally dry. According to the US Drought Monitor, only small portion of the southwestern part of the state is now abnormally dry.