Partly cloudy, seasonable temperatures

The rain chances will increase Wednesday and stick around through the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Labor Day was seasonable and dry. High temperatures topped out in the middle to upper 80s yesterday. Our highs will be in that same range today, but more clouds will be possible.

Temperatures started off in the upper 50s and lower 60s under clear skies this morning across the Midlands.

A few clouds will be possible this afternoon. A stray shower or storm may develop in the southern or eastern half of the area, but most of us will not get any rain. Highs today will be in the upper 80s.

A few more showers will be possible tonight. Lows will start off in the upper 60s to near 70° Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers and more clouds are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be a little cooler, topping out in the middle 80s.

A tropical low may still be off the of coast of the Carolinas Thursday. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of further development. Regardless of development, the low will spread more moisture over the Southeast.

Clouds and scattered showers are expected Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 80s with the added cloud cover and chance for rain.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue Friday and into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected through Monday. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.