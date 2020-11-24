Cool, mostly sunny today, clouds return Wednesday

There may be a few isolated showers Wednesday as a front approaches.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The mostly sunny, dry weather will continue today, but changes are on the way for Wednesday.

Temperatures started out in the middle 30s to lower 40s Tuesday. It will be a little cooler today. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will move back into the area tonight. Look for mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 40s Wednesday morning.

A cold front will approach the area Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy. There will be a chance for a few isolated showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

The cold front is forecast to stall out and may linger into Thanksgiving. Showers will be possible late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving Day. An isolated shower or two may stick around for the afternoon hours too. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s Thursday.

The warmer-than-normal weather will stick around Friday and into the first half of the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

There will be a chance for some rain Saturday with temperatures topping off in the lower 70s.

Rain will be possible Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be cooling off back to normal. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 60s. Monday temperatures will top out in the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead:

Some cooler-than-normal temperatures are possible for the first week of December for parts of the Southeast.