Rain returns to the Midlands Thursday

A few showers moved through the area earlier today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We had some showers move across the Midlands earlier today. The rest of the afternoon will be partly cloudy and dry.

The Columbia airport received 0.02" of rain this morning. So far for the month, the airport has gotten nearly 3" of rain. This is well-above normal for this point of January.

It started off cool this morning too. Lows were in the middle 30s today.

This afternoon we will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Some areas may make it into the lower 60s.

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Clouds will increase Wednesday, but we are not expecting any rain. Highs will be a littler cooler, in the middle 50s.

More clouds will move into the area Thursday. Showers will be possible late Thursday and Friday.

A cold rain is expected for us Friday. Highs will be noticeably cooler. Temperatures will struggle into the middle to upper 40s for high temperatures.

Some wintry weather is expected in parts of the Upstate and in North Carolina, but for the Midlands it will all be in the form of liquid precipitation.

The rain will end Friday and dry weather returns to the Midlands over the weekend. Sunshine is expected over the weekend with highs in the middle 50s.