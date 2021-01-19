Sunny, pleasant Tuesday weather

There will be a chance for rain across the Midlands Thursday and Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are expecting sunny and mild weather this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little above normal for this time of the year.

It was a cold start to the day. Most areas dropped into the middle and upper 20s. Columbia and Orangeburg hit 27 degrees. Sumter reported a low of 28 degrees.

High pressure will control our weather this afternoon. It will be sunny and dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s today.

A cold front will move through the area late in the day. A few clouds will be possible tonight and early Wednesday morning. It will be a dry frontal passage.

Wednesday will start off chilly. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be mostly sunny, but later in the day, the clouds will move back into the area. High temperatures Wednesday will top out in the up 50s.

The rain chances will return to the area Thursday. We are not expecting a lot of rain, but showers will be possible during the day. High temperatures with the rain and clouds will be in lower to middle 50s.

The rain chances will be slightly better for the last day of the workweek. The forecast models are still having a hard time figuring out where most or the rain will be. Right now, we are going for rainfall amounts of less than 0.5” for the Midlands.

If we do get measurable rainfall in Columbia, this would be the fourth consecutive Friday the area has had some rain.