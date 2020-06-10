Partly cloudy, mild today

Isolated showers will be possible in the southern and eastern Midlands this afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weak disturbance along the coast will bring a small chance for a little rain in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands today. Most of the Midlands will stay dry this afternoon.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather for most of the area. It will be partly cloudy and mild today. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

A few showers may move through the eastern and southern Midlands today. The better chance for rain will be along the coast.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight. Some fog may develop early Wednesday. Lows will start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures will be warming up Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. Our average high temperature this time of the year is 79 degrees.

Hurricane Delta will be moving into the northern Gulf of Mexico towards the end of the workweek. This will help increase the clouds and the chances for rain for South Carolina.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for an isolated shower. Rain will be possible later Friday night through early Monday morning.

Regardless of the track, the weather pattern does suggest tropical moisture will be in place for most of the weekend. This will lead to at least some rain.

Forecast models have gone back and forth with the amount of rain we may receive through early Monday. If Delta is farther east, we will get more rain, farther west, we will not get as much.