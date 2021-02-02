Cool, breezy today, with a sprinkle or flurry

Sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures are forecast for Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The clouds and rain moved out last night and we have had a mix of sun and clouds so far today. It will still be cool and a bit breezy at times this afternoon. A few areas may even get a sprinkle or two.

An upper level disturbance will move through the area this afternoon. A few sprinkles or snow flurries will be possible this afternoon, but no measurable precipitation is expected.

This afternoon snow flurries were reported in parts of Fairfield County.

High temperatures today will be in the middle to upper 40s. Some areas may reach the lower 50s. It will be breezy today. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts.

Any sprinkles or cloud cover will move out of the area tonight. It will be cold overnight. Lows will be in the middle to upper 20s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will start off cold, but afternoon temperatures will return to the lower to middle 50s. Lots of sunshine is expected, but the sunshine will be short-lived.

The clouds will increase Thursday, this will be ahead of our next front. No rain is expected Thursday. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

Rain returns to the area Friday as a slow-moving cold front approaches the Midlands. Scattered showers are in the forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the last day of the workweek.

There may be a break in the rain late Friday and part of Saturday, but the rain chances will return to the Midlands Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s Saturday.