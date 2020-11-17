Dry, seasonable temperatures today

Colder air will spill into the region this evening and tonight.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The dry, sunny weather will continue over the next several days, but it will be a little cooler Wednesday.

Monday was sunny and seasonable. High temperatures were in the middle 60s. The Columbia airport had a high of 67 degrees. That is exactly what we expect this time of year for high temperatures.

It was chilly start to the day across the Midlands. Cedar Creek dropped to 31 degrees, but most areas were in the middle to upper 30s Tuesday morning.

This afternoon will be sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will move through the area later today. This will bring cooler temperatures for the next couple of days.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s. The growing season is over for the Midlands, but there will be a chance for a frost of freeze Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. Some of the traditionally cooler areas may drop into the 20s early Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weekend will be mild and dry. Highs On Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to middle 70s.