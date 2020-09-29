Showers and storms likely today

Cooler-than-normal conditions will return to the Midlands Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will cross the area late tonight or early Wednesday. The front will bring us showers and storms today. Much-cooler temperatures will return to the area Wednesday.

There was some rain across the Midlands Monday, but many areas stayed dry. Most of the showers were in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands. High temperatures were generally in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front will move across the area late tonight or early Wednesday. Showers and storms will be likely across the Midlands this afternoon and this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather today. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but the threat of widespread severe weather is small.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible this afternoon and this evening. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The front will usher in some cooler weather Wednesday. It may be breezy at times too. Under sunny skies, we are expecting high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Low temperatures Thursday morning will fall into the lower 50s with some areas dropping into the upper 40s.

Another front will move through the area late Thursday. This front will bring in a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Friday and the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Long-Range Forecast:

The Weather Prediction Center is indicating a chance for cooler-than-normal temperatures for South Carolina October 6 through October 12.

Tracking the Tropics:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a few days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development after that. A tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.