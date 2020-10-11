Rain chances increase as tropical moisture streams in

Some of the shower or storms Wednesday or Thursday may produce heavy downpours.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The unseasonably warm weather will continue for the next several days, but the rain chances will be on the increase too.

Monday was very warm across the Midlands. Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The Columbia airport hit 81 degrees Monday afternoon. Columbia's low was only 67 degrees this morning. If it does not get any cooler before midnight, this temperature would tie the record warmest low for today set in 1975.

On average, we would expect high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows around the middle 40s.

Today will be unseasonably warm. Highs again will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few showers will be possible this afternoon and tonight under mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight will be warm again. Lows will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tropical Storm Eta will continue to help push moisture into the region. Rain chances will increase tomorrow.

Showers will be likely both Wednesday and Thursday. There may even be a few thunderstorms, but the chances for severe weather is low.

Heavy rainfall will be possible both days. The Climate Prediction Center is indicating the possibility of 2" to 3" of rain over the next seven days. The bulk of that rain may come Wednesday and Thursday.