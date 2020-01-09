Hot, humid with little chance for rain

Temperatures may be the hottest of the year over the next few days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The calendar may say September, but the heat and humidity will make it feel like the middle of summer.

It was a hot and humid day across the area Tuesday. High temperatures topped out in the middle 90s. Heat index values climbed into the 100° to 105° range.

Heat index values will continue to be high through the rest of the workweek, potentially climbing to near 110 degrees. Air temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the middle to upper 90s.

Rain is not expected over the next several days. High pressure will keep most of us just dry and hot.

A front will approach the area by the weekend. The American and European models disagree with the placement of the front though. Once models pushes the front through, the other model shows the front lingering in the area.

For now, we expect the front to stall in the area. This will give us chances for rain Saturday through Tuesday. It will still be hot Saturday with highs in the lower 90s.

Temperatures will start to return to normal by Sunday. High temperatures for the second half of the weekend through Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead, the Weather Prediction Center is indicating cooler-than-normal conditions for a large portion of the US from September 5 through September 13.

Tracking the Tropics: