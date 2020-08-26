Even hotter temperatures Thursday

The Columbia airport hit 94° Wednesday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was hot and humid across the area Wednesday. There were a few showers and storms, but many areas missed out on any rain.

The Columbia airport made it to 94° Wednesday. Temperatures have not been that hot since August 10th when we made it to 95 degrees.

There were some storms in the area, but most of the rain was in the western and southern half of the Midlands.

It will start off warm and muggy Thursday morning. Lows will be in the middle 70s. Things will warm up quickly Thursday afternoon. High temperatures are expected to hit the middle 90s.

Heat index values will be high again Thursday. It will feel like the lower 100° range during the afternoon hours Thursday through Saturday.

Friday will be hot and humid too. High temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 90s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible Friday afternoon.

The remnants of Hurricane Laura will be moving east over the weekend as a front approaches the state. If Laura tracks further south, we may have an increase in the chance of storms Saturday. Right now, it is still too far out to know if there will be any impact from the remnants of Laura for our area.

Temperatures Saturday will range from the upper 80s for the northern half of the area to the lower 90s for the southern half of the Midlands.

The front will move through by Sunday morning. Slightly drier air should filter into the area for the second half of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Sunday.