Rain with possible record warm temperatures

Wednesday morning Columbia's low only dropped to 72 degrees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers are likely along with a few thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening. The unseasonably warm weather will continue as well.

Columbia made it to 83° Tuesday. This temperature tied the record high for November 10. The old record was set in 1895.

This morning Columbia had a low of 72 degrees. If we do not cool off any before midnight, this would shatter the record high minimum of 65° set in 2003.

The all-time highest low temperature ever recorded in Columbia during the month of November is 70 degrees. This occurred November 5, 2003.

The record high temperature for today is 82 degrees. This was set in 1896, but it could be in jeopardy this afternoon.

Even with the showers and storms, we are expecting highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the Midlands.

Normally, we would expect high temperatures in the upper 60s and low temperatures in the middle 40s.

Columbia's preliminary low of 72°F would also set a monthly record for warmest min temp, if it stands. (The current record is 70°F) — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) November 11, 2020

Showers will be likely this afternoon, some storms will be possible too. The rain may be heavy at times, but the chance for severe weather is low.

A cold front will approach the area tomorrow. The front along with moisture from Eta will enhance the chances for rain. Heavy downpours will be possible.

The eastern and southern half of the Midlands is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall Thursday, but there are no flood watches in effect for our area.

The Climate Prediction Center is indicating up to 3" of rain for parts of the Midlands through Thursday.

There may be a few showers very early Friday, but high pressure will build in and our weather will improve.