Off and on showers possible through the workweek

Temperatures will be at or slightly below normal with the rain and clouds in place today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible over the next several days as our weather stays in this unsettled pattern.

Moisture continues to move into the area. Skies have been mostly cloudy and we have had some light rain across the Midlands. More showers are possible this afternoon and this evening.

High temperatures today will be at or a little below normal with the clouds and rain in place. Our normal high for today is about 87 degrees.

If there are some breaks in the clouds, this could lead to a few thunderstorms, especially in the southern or eastern half of the Midlands. No severe weather is expected.

A tropical low off the coast of the Carolinas will move inland Thursday. This will help increase the moisture across the area.

Scattered showers are expected Thursday. A few of the showers could produce some heavy downpours, but severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s Thursday.

A cold front will approach the area Friday. This front along with the tropical low moving inland will lead to more showers and maybe a few storms Friday. Afternoon temperatures will again be at or a little below normal for the last day of the workweek.

The front is forecast to stall out across the region over the weekend. This will lead to more showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the middle to upper 80s.

The rain chances will stick around Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be close to normal for the start of the new workweek.