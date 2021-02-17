Enjoy the sunshine today, rain returns Thursday

The weekend will be sunny, but a little cool.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will remain in control of our weather today. Clouds will move back into the area tonight. Rain is likely late tonight and Thursday.

Soak up the sunshine today. Tomorrow will be a soaker. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Our normal high temperature this time of the year is 61 degrees. We will still be several degrees below normal.

The clouds will return tonight as another low pressure system pushes through the area.

Rain will develop late tonight and showers will be likely Thursday. Some storms will be possible too.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. Of the five risk levels for severe weather, marginal is the lowest threat.

If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, damaging wind gusts would be the greatest threat to the Midlands. There will be a greater chance for severe weather in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Afternoon highs will be wide-ranging Thursday. Cool in the northern parts of the Midlands, but it will be warmer in the southern parts of the area.

In the Upstate, winter weather advisories are in effect a some counties. If you are travelling to the Upstate tonight through Thursday night, there could be some slick roads.

For us in the Midlands, we are expecting liquid precipitation, but it will be a cold rain for parts of the area.

The rain may continue into early Friday. Highs Friday will be in the lower 50s.