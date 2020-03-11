Seasonable temperatures, sunny skies Wednesday

High temperatures will continue to moderate through the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to dominate our weather. Temperatures will gradually moderate over the next several days.

Election Day started off cold. Many areas dropped into the middle and lower 30s. Some places even had temperatures in the upper 20s. Cedar Creek and Saluda reported lows of 28 degrees. Chapin reported a low of 29. Those were the coldest readings Tuesday morning.

Temperatures did warm into the middle 60s Tuesday afternoon. Skies were sunny, but there was a little haze in the sky. Upper-level winds pushed some smoke into the area. The source of the smoke was from fires out west.

Wednesday morning will be chilly again, but not as cold. Temperatures will start off in the middle 30s.

Under sunny skies, we are expecting high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This would be seasonable for this time of the year.

A few more clouds will be possible Thursday and Friday, but no rain is expected. Temperatures for the last two days of the workweek will top out in the middle to upper 70s. The dry, warm weather should continue into Saturday.

Tracking the Tropics:

We are still in hurricane season and we may have to watch the remnants of Hurricane Eta. The National Hurricane Center now has parts of Florida in the cone of uncertainty.

Some of the longer-range models push the system back into the Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast may increase the moisture for us in South Carolina. Right now, we have isolated showers in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday.

There is low confidence in this forecast. Small changes in the intensity, path or timing of Eta could have major impacts on our weather.

Long-Range Forecast:

Looking ahead, the warmer-than-normal weather will likely continue according to the Weather Prediction Center.