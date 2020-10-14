A sunny, mild day, cooler weather for the weekend

A few isolated showers will be possible Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will remain in control of our weather today. Skies will be sunny and temperatures will be slightly-above normal.

Tuesday was very warm across the Midlands. Highs were in the lower to middle 80s. A cold front moved through the area yesterday, this brought in some slightly-cooler air.

This morning we started off generally in the middle 50s for most of the Midlands. Skies will be sunny this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Our average high temperature for today is 77° and our average low is 53 degrees. The record high for today are 88° last hit in 1985. The record low for today is 30° set in 1988.

Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonable. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 50s. There could be some patchy fog Thursday morning as more moisture moves in from the south.

Forecast models have indicated there may be just enough moisture to produce a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. Not a lot of rainfall is expected.

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 80s.

A cold front will approach the area Friday. There will be a small chance for a few showers. Our in-house forecast model has indicated the better chance for rain will be early in the day on Friday, but the clouds may linger later into the evening.

Behind the cold front, it will be much cooler. Low temperatures over the weekend will fall into the middle 40s. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Football Forecast:

If you are going to the South Carolina and Auburn football game, it will be sunny and cool at kickoff.

If you are going to Atlanta for the Clemson and Georgia Tech game, it will also be sunny and cool at kickoff.