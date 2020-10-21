More warm weather today, little chance for rain

Our average high temperature this time of the year is 75 degrees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to dominate our weather today, but moisture will increase through the rest of the workweek.

Yesterday was warm across the area. Highs were in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be another warm day across the Midlands today. Highs will be generally in the upper 70s and lower 80s again.

Our average high this time of the year is 75 degrees. The record high today is 89 degrees. That record was set in 1943.

We are expecting a dry day, but our forecast model does try to bring in an isolated shower along and east of I-95 today. Most of the area will not receive any measurable rainfall this afternoon.

Tonight the clouds will increase. There may be some patchy dense fog Wednesday morning. Low temperatures Thursday morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Our average low temperature this time of the year is closer to 50 degrees.

If you are wanting to check out the fall colors, you better go soon. The leaves are at peak for many areas in the mountains of North Carolina. Some areas are already past peak.

Current Foliage:

The vibrant colors will continue to spread across the Midlands the rest of the month and into November.

Looking Ahead:

It will continue to be warm if you are going to be doing anything outdoors. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 80s.