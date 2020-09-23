Cooler-than-normal temperatures continue

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was another cool start to the day. Temperatures will be warming up closer to normal, but the chance for rain will increase as we move towards the weekend.

Temperatures were unseasonably cool across the Midlands again Wednesday morning. Columbia had a low temperature of at least 50 degrees. This was the coolest morning low for Columbia since May 13.

That morning the temperature dropped to 50° too. It has been 133 days since it has been this chilly in Columbia.

Most areas Wednesday morning were in the middle to lower 50s. Orangeburg dropped to 51° and Sumter had a low of 50 degrees.

There were a few sprinkle across the Midlands early this morning. Most areas probably did not get any measurable rainfall.

Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures still below normal. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Clouds will continue to build into the area as moisture increases. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle to upper 50s.

The remnants of Beta will continue to move across the Southeast. The moisture and cloud cover will increase. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but measurable rainfall is not expected. High temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 70s.

Showers may develop very late Thursday and early Friday as the remnants of Beta move across the area and a front approaches. Showers are expected Friday. A few thunderstorms will be possible too.

Severe weather is not in the forecast Friday, but heavy rainfall is possible. We are not expecting as much rain as last Thursday though. Our in-house forecast model is indicating 1" to 2" of rain through early Saturday.

Rain will still be possible over the weekend. Temperatures will return closer to normal topping off in the middle 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Looking Ahead:

The Weather Prediction Center is indicating the chance of cooler-than-normal temperatures for a good portion of the United States.

Slightly-below-normal conditions are expected for South Carolina September 30 through October 6.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are no areas being watched by the National Hurricane Center, as of Wednesday morning. The NHC does not expect tropical development in the Atlantic over the next five days.

Hurricane season is a long season though. Even though there is not any activity right now, that can change.