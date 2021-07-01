Temperatures will struggle into the lower to middle 40s Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday was dry, but rain returns to the area late Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday we enjoyed a mix of sun and clouds. Highs were in the lower 50s across the area.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Low temperatures Thursday morning will be in the lower 30s.

Our average high this time of year is 55 degrees. Our average low is 33 degrees.

More clouds will move into the area Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

The rain should hold off during the daylight hours. Showers will be likely Thursday night.

A cold rain is expected for us Friday. Highs will be noticeably cooler. Temperatures will struggle into the lower to middle to upper 40s for high temperatures.

Some wintry weather is expected in parts of the Upstate and in North Carolina, but for the Midlands it will be a cold rain.

Some forecast models try to end the rain with a few snowflakes mixing in the showers in the northern Midlands Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

If this were to occur, no issues are expected.

Any precipitation will end Friday night and dry weather returns to the Midlands over the weekend. Sunshine is expected over the weekend with highs in the lower 50s.

Lows will be seasonable, in the lower to middle 30s Saturday and Sunday.

The start of the new workweek will be dry. Highs will be in the lower 50s Monday.

A few showers will be possible Tuesday, but dry weather returns to the area Wednesday.