Sunny, cooler weather today

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s Thursday, but more cool weather for Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The cold front that brought us some showers and storms is off our coast. Today will be sunny and cooler than yesterday.

Tuesday we had a few showers and storms. A few areas got some heavy rainfall. High temperatures climbed into the lower and middle 80s before the rain moved in.

The cold front pushed through the area late last night. Drier, cooler air has been moving in behind the front.

This morning temperatures dropped into the lower to middle 50s for most of the area.

Today will be sunny and pleasant. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. Clear skies are in the forecast for tonight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s Thursday morning.

Another cold front will approach the area Thursday. This should be a dry frontal passage. Temperatures ahead of the front will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

Cool temperatures will return to the Midlands Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Low temperatures Friday morning and Saturday morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Another disturbance will swing through the area late Sunday or early Monday. A few isolated showers will be possible for the second half of the weekend, but the chance for much rain looks pretty small.

Long-Range Forecast:

The Weather Prediction Center is indicating warmer-than-normal conditions for the majority of the United States October 7 - October 13.

This is a bit of change. The last few forecasts for the 8-14 day range have shown cooler-than-normal conditions.

Tracking the Tropics:

A tropical wave located over the west-central Caribbean Sea is expected to move westward over the next couple of days and interact with a frontal system.

Weather conditions are expected to be better for some development through the workweek.