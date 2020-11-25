Mostly cloudy today, even warmer for Thanksgiving

There may be a few stray showers early Thursday, but a lot of rain is not expected.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will slowly cross the area Thursday. This will bring us a small chance for some rain late Wednesday night and early Thanksgiving Day.

Skies started off mostly cloudy across the area. There were a few light sprinkles, but most of us did not get any rain. There may be a sprinkle or a light shower this afternoon, but a lot of rain is not in the forecast.

There should be enough sunshine later today for our temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Our average high this time of the year is 66 degrees.

Moisture will continue to increase overnight. There will be a chance for some light rainfall, but a lot of rain is not expected. Lows overnight will be mild, dropping into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The cold front will continue to weaken as it moves through the area Thursday. There may be a few showers early in the day. High temperatures will be well-above normal. Look for highs in the middle 70s Thanksgiving afternoon as some sunshine returns.

Our in-house forecast model has hinted at a few showers early in the day on Friday. We will make a mention of an isolated shower right now for early Friday. Highs will still be in the middle 70s.

More rain is expected over the weekend. There will be a chance for showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 70s. Sunday temperatures will top off in the middle 60s.

Scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will be possible Monday as a stronger cold front moves through.

High temperatures Tuesday will be noticeably colder. We are expecting temperatures in the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon.

Looking Ahead:

Some cooler-than-normal temperatures are possible for the first week of December for parts of the Southeast.

This may be the coldest weather of the season for us in the Midlands.