Sunny, a little warmer today

Clouds will increase Thursday. The chance for rain returns Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a cold start to the day, but we have lots of sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures will be a little warmer today than yesterday.

Tuesday was overcast and chilly. A few areas reported some flurries, but there was no snow accumulation in the Midlands.

Today will be sunny and a little warmer. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. It will still be a breezy at times. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. Lows will fall into the middle 20s. Possibly a little cooler than this morning.

The clouds will be on the increase Thursday as a slow-moving cold front approaches the area. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s.

There may be a small chance for some light rain Thursday, but not enough of a chance to put into the forecast right now.

Scattered showers will be possible through the day Friday and Friday night. The amount of rain has been trending higher for Friday too.

Our in-house forecast model is expected 0.50” to 1.00” of rain. High temperatures Friday will be a little warmer even with the showers and clouds.

There are some model differences for Saturday. Right now, we will go with a small chance for rain later in the day. Highs for the first half of the weekend will be in the middle 50s.

The rain chances will increase late Saturday and continue through early Sunday. Drier air will move into the area Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s.