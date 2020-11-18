Cool, dry weather continues today

High temperatures will be about 10° below normal this afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly start to the day. Temperatures will not warm up a lot this afternoon.

This morning most areas dropped into the middle 30s. Cedar Creek was one of the colder locations. They had a low temperature of 30 degrees.

This afternoon will be unseasonably cool. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Our normal high temperatures are about 10° higher than this.

High pressure will settle over the area tonight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Tonight will likely be the coldest night of the season for most places. The coldest temperature so far this season at the Columbia airport is 32° on November 3.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s under sunny skies.

Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will begin to moderate and some moisture will move back into the area.

Highs Friday will be near 70° after morning lows in the middle 30s.

A few clouds will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but no rain is expected. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s over the weekend.

A weak system may move into the area Monday and Tuesday. A few isolated showers are possible, but the chance for rain is pretty small right now.

The river flood warning continues for the Wateree River at Lake Wateree.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Wateree River. The high water is expected to continue through today.