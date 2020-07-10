Sunny, unseasonably warm today

The above-normal temperatures will continue Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to dominate our weather. It will feel more like late summer than October today and Thursday.

Sunny skies are in the forecast this afternoon. Temperatures will be well-above normal. Highs will be in the middle to possibly upper 80s later today. Our normal high temperature for today is 79 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear. Some patchy dense fog will be possible Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday afternoon will be unseasonably warm too. Highs will be in the middle to possibly upper 80s.

Even though it will be very warm, the record highs should be safe. The record high temperature for today is 96 degrees. The record high tomorrow is 91 degrees.

Moisture will increase from the south Friday and into the weekend. We are expecting mostly cloudy skies Friday, but no rain. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

The weekend weather will be influenced by the eventual track of Hurricane Delta. Showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times. There may even be a few thunderstorms Sunday, but the chance for severe weather appears to be small.

Temperatures over the weekend will still be slightly-above normal with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s.

A few showers will be possible both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will return to normal levels. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s to start the new workweek.