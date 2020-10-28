Tropical storm watch in effect for the Upstate

Hurricane Zeta is set to make landfall tonight, bring rain and storms to South Carolina Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The warm weather will continue today. There will be a chance for a some rain. Severe weather will be possible Thursday as the remnants of Zeta and a cold front move through.

Moisture will increase today as Zeta moves over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will make landfall late today, probably as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane.

This will be the 11th named storm to make landfall in the United States this season. It could be the fifth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana.

A tropical storm watch was issued late Wednesday morning for parts of the Upstate. There are no watches in effect for the Midlands.

We will still have to monitor the chance for severe weather in the Midlands Thursday as the remnants of Zeta move across northern Georgia and into the southern Appalachians.

It looks like the heaviest rainfall will stay north and west of the Midlands, but strong storms will be possible.

The greatest risk from any strong or severe thunderstorm will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out early in the day. The greatest risk for severe weather will be between 6 a.m. and noon Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather.

The ultimate strength and track of Zeta will determine what impacts we may see in the Midlands. A track farther west lessens the impact. A track farther east may increase the threat of severe weather.

Regardless of severe weather, it will be very windy at times Wednesday. Winds may gust between 30-40 mph.

As Zeta moves away and a cold front will cross the area. There may be a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon, but the greatest threat for severe weather will be early in the day.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower to middle 70s.