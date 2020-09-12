Sunny, a little warmer today

High temperatures will continue to moderate through the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A warming trend begins today. There is little chance for any rain until the weekend.

December has started off a little cooler-than-normal. Through the first eight days of the month, seven of them have been below-normal.

Tuesday temperatures only managed to make it to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

It was another cold morning across the Midlands. Temperatures generally dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be a little warmer than Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with lots of sunshine.

Tonight will be clear and not as cold. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s Thursday morning. Things will begin warm up Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the middle 60s.

Friday morning will be clear and cool with lows near 40 degrees. The mild, dry weather will continue Friday. Highs will be in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.

There are some forecast model differences for the weekend, so there is some uncertainty in the forecast. It does look like Saturday will be dry and warm. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

There will be a chance for rain Sunday. Temperatures will be a little cooler with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.

The American model keeps us dry Monday, but the European model brings a low out of the Gulf of Mexico and rain to the area.