Another cold night on the way

Thursday will be dry, but the rain chances increase late in the day Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday started off very cold across the Midlands, but warmer weather is in the forecast for the next several days.

Temperatures dropped generally into the middle 20s Wednesday morning. Cedar Creek reported a low of 22 degrees. The Columbia airport had a low of 26 degrees. That was the coldest temperature of the season and the fourth coldest low of 2020.

It was a little warmer Wednesday afternoon. Highs were in the middle 50s under sunny skies. It will be cold again Thursday morning. Clear skies and light winds will allow our temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 20s.

Thursday afternoon a few clouds will be possible, temperatures will be near normal. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The clouds will continue to move into the area Thursday night and into Friday. Friday morning will be cool, but not as cold. Lows will start off in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

A cold front will approach the area Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day. There will be a small chance for rain during the afternoon hours, but the best chance for showers will be Friday evening through early Saturday. Highs will be a little warmer, topping off in the middle 60s Friday afternoon.

Any rain should be out of the area before sunrise on Saturday. Lows will start off in the upper 40s. Skies will be sunny Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be seasonable. Highs should be near 60 degrees.