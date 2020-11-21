Spring-like weather for the weekend

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower to middle 70s Saturday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a cool start to the day, but temperatures will be warm this afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Low temperatures Saturday morning dropped into the lower to middle 40s across the area. The Columbia airport had a low temperature of 42 degrees.

Yesterday highs were in the lower 70s, we may be a little warm later today. Look for temperatures in the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. Our average high this time of year is about 66 degrees.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, but clouds will move back into the area later tonight. Lows Sunday morning will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The warm weather will continue for the second half of the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 70s Sunday under mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through the area early next week. A few more clouds will be possible Monday, but the chance for rain appears to be small.

High pressure will move in behind the cold front. Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

A system will approach the area Wednesday. There will be a chance for a few showers late Wednesday and possibly Thanksgiving Day.

Looking Ahead:

The Climate Prediction Center is indicating warmer-than-normal conditions are expected for the continental United States over the next 8-14 day period.