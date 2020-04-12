Sunshine, blue skies return Saturday

Temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Sunshine, dry weather returns just in time for the weekend. A few more clouds will be possible Sunday, but both weekend days should dry.

Friday was very warm before the rain moved in. Highs were in the upper 60s and even lower 70s for some areas. Columbia had a high of 69 degrees.

Saturday will start off sunny and cool. Lows will be in the middle to lower 40s. Sunshine and blue skies are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon. Highs will be close to seasonable, in the middle to upper 50s.

The next weather maker will begin to develop during the second half of the weekend. A low pressure system will form along the Gulf Coast.

A few more clouds will be possible Sunday, but no rain is expected. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

The low will eventually move north-northeast. The clouds will increase Monday. There may be a few showers too. Highs will be in the middle 50s for the start of the new workweek.

Any rain Monday will be light as the low quickly moves away from the area. Cooler air will spill into the Midlands. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s.

Tuesday night will likely be our coldest night of the week. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will moderate starting Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s by mid-week.