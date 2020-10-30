Cool, dry Halloween weather

We may have our first frost of the season next week. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The last day of the workweek was sunny, dry and pleasant. Highs temperatures were in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The dry weather will continue at least for the start of the weekend.

Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the middle 40s. Our average low this time of year is in the range.

Halloween will be sunny and a little cooler-than-normal. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Temperatures Halloween evening will be near 60° to the middle 50s under mostly clear skies to partly cloudy skies.

A few more clouds will be possible Sunday. A few showers will cross the area early in the day. Most of the rain should be out of the Midlands by noon or so.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be breezy at times too. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

Cooler air will spill into the area for the start of the new workweek. Lows Monday are expected to drop into the upper 30s.

High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Our average high this time of year is closer to the lower 70s.

Tuesday morning may be our coldest morning so far this season. Lows are expected to drop into the middle 30s. These temperatures may produce our first frost of the fall.

According to the National Weather Service in Columbia, between 1948 and 2014, our average first frost in Columbia is October 25. The average first freeze is November 3. The average first hard freeze, lows of 28° or lower is November 16.

Autumn Frost and Freeze Info Countdown... Frost & Freeze Dates The following tables show the dates that Columbia, SC and Augusta, GA have recorded their first, last, and average dates in which their minimum temperature has dropped either to or below 36, 32, or 28 degrees. The data for each site was compiled using the period of record from1948-2014 .