Dry, cool weekend weather

Temperatures will be slightly below normal Saturday and Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold rain so fell across the Midlands Friday. Some snow fell in the Upstate of South Carolina. The weekend will be sunny, dry and cool.

Friday high temperatures struggled in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It was cold and rainy day in the Midlands to end the workweek.

High pressure will build back into the area as the low that brought rain to the area moves towards the northeast.

Lows Saturday morning will be in the lower to middle 30s. Saturday afternoon will be sunny, dry and cool. Highs will in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Skies will remain sunny Sunday. Temperatures will still be a couple of degrees below normal. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Our normal high this time of the year is 55 degrees.

Clouds will begin to increase Monday ahead of our next weather maker. Highs will be in lower 50s Monday, but there will be a chance for a few showers.

Rain will spread across the area Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Showers will gradually end from west to east during the morning hours.

The remainder of the workweek should be dry even as a few disturbances swing through the South.

High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be in the middle to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.