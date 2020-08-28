Some strong storms possible Saturday

It will be windy at times Saturday and the storms may produce heavy downpours.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a hot and humid end to the workweek. Temperatures will remain at or above normal over the next several days.

Highs made it into the lower 90s for most locations Friday. There were a few isolated showers and storms, but many of us remained dry.

The remnants of Laura will move through the southern Appalachians and the Carolinas Saturday. Depending on the track, this may enhance the risk for storms across parts of the state Saturday.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather across the Midlands Saturday. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. Any of the storms that do develop could produce some locally heavy rainfall.

There is a higher risk for severe weather north and east of the area in parts of North Carolina according to the Storm Prediction Center.

It will be a breezy day Saturday with winds coming out of the southwest at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The rain chances will be lower Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will still be hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

There will be a better chance for showers and storms Monday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s for the start of the workweek.

Temperatures will remain above normal Tuesday through Friday. There will be small chances for storms each day.

Looking a little ahead, the Weather Prediction Center is indicating cooler-than-normal conditions are expected for a large portion of the US September 5 through September 11.

Tracking the Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other areas for potential tropical development in the Atlantic.

The first tropical wave is located about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands and is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.

Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves westward at about 15 mph toward the eastern Caribbean islands.

The NHC gives this area a 30% chance of further development over the next five days.

Another tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean just west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The northern part of this wave, which should move rapidly westward over the central Atlantic during the next few days, is not forecast to develop as it is expected to remain in unfavorable environmental conditions.

The southern part of the wave is expected to be nearly stationary south of the Cabo Verde Islands for the next several days, and some development of this system is possible early next week when it begins to move slowly westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

The NHC gives this area a 40% chance of further development over the next five days.