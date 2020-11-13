Sunshine returns along with some cooler temperatures

Temperatures will be cooler for the start of the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to build into the area. Skies will be mostly sunny later today. The sunshine should stick around for the start of the weekend.

Friday has started off mostly cloudy, but the clouds should continue to erode away through the afternoon hours.

High temperatures this afternoon will still be above normal. We are forecasting highs in the middle 70s. Our average high this time of year is closer to the middle to upper 60s.

Saturday morning will start off cool. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. This is still above our average low of about 43° this time of year.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, dry and seasonable. High temperatures should climb into the middle to upper 60s.

A few more clouds may move into the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning as moisture begins to increase. Low temperatures Sunday morning will be in the middle 50s.

Our forecast model is showing a small chance for some isolated showers early in the day on Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. Most of us probably will not see much rain though.

Ahead of the front temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower to middle 70s.

Dry, high pressure will build back into the region starting Monday. Sunny skies are expected Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.