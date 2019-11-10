The warm, dry weather will stick around for at least the start of the weekend. High temperatures will be a little above normal.

Friday was sunny and mild. Highs were in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lots of sunshine.

Saturday morning will be seasonably cool. Look for low temperatures in the middle to upper 50s to start the weekend.

A front will push towards the area over the weekend. A few clouds will be possible Saturday afternoon, but temperatures will be very warm. Highs on Saturday may top out in the middle to upper 80s.

It will be a dry start to the weekend, but Sunday the chance for rain returns.

Showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s with the rain and clouds.

Some lingering showers will be possible into early Monday. During the afternoon, the clouds should decrease. Highs on Columbus Day will be in the lower 80s.

Another round of rain will move through the area Tuesday into early Wednesday. The Weather Prediction Center is indicating the area could receive some good amounts of rain through the seven day period.

After Wednesday, the chance for rain will decrease. Temperatures will cool off Thursday. Highs may only top out in the lower 70s.