At least two people are dead in Orangeburg County and multiple homes are damaged after powerful storms brought high winds and at least one apparent tornado to the region.

The area where the deaths took place is near the towns of Neeses and North on the western side of the county. That's is in an area where a large radar-indicated tornado moved through just before dawn. Three people were also transported to the hospital with what are described as non life-threatening injuries.

Orangeburg County officials have set up a command center in Nesses which is a crossroad point to go up 321. There’s ongoing search and rescue operations underway, and we're told multiple mobile homes have been destroyed.

The National Weather Service will survey the area to confirm that it was indeed a tornado at that location, but all indications are that it was.

The deaths in Orangeburg add to others that have been reported. One person died in Oconee County, and there are multiple media reports that several are dead in Hampton County.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday what appeared to be a powerful tornado was reported on radar in Barnwell, Aiken, and Orangeburg Counties. There additional warnings reported in in Calhoun, southern Lexington, southern Richland, and Sumter Counties, but it's not clear if a tornado touched down in those places.

Radar indicated a large debris field caused by the tornado in Orangeburg and it appeared to stay on the ground for a long time. Both those are indicators of a large, intense tornado.

Video that has already come in that shows heavy damage near the towns of Williston in Barnwell County and North, Norway, and Springfield in Orangeburg County. That would be the area where the tornado was indicated on radar.

At one point, the National Weather Service in Columbia warned the public that they were dealing with a "particularly dangerous situation."

Power is still out to a large portion of our viewing area as well. At one point, Dominion had over 57,000 outages and the South Carolina Electric Cooperative had over 90,000, bu those numbers have since come down.

