How to avoid and knowing the difference between heat stoke and exhaustion

Summer is just around the corner, and temperatures have already begun rising. It is important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are heat-related illnesses that can occur when your body gets too hot.

The symptoms of each can be similar, but they have different symptoms and require different treatments.

Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness.

It usually happens when someone has been exposed to high temperatures and hasn't drank enough water. Symptoms can include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, and nausea.

Heatstroke, on the other hand, is a more severe condition that can be life-threatening.

It can occur when the body's temperature regulation system fails, and body temperature rises rapidly.

Symptoms can include confusion, seizures, a rapid heart rate, and unconsciousness.

If you suspect someone has heat exhaustion, get them to a cooler place, have them drink water, and rest.

If you suspect heatstroke, seek emergency medical attention immediately and dial 911.