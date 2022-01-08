New month, same hot, humid weather

An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but most of the area will likely remain dry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Typical summer weather is forecast to stick around for the next several days. It will be hot, humid, and there will be at least a small chance for some rain each day. Air temperatures will be in the middle 90s. Heat index values will continue to be in the triple digits during the afternoon hours.

The weekend was hot and humid. Saturday afternoon temperatures climbed into the lower 90s. Sunday the Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 96 degrees. The Columbia airport did not get any rain over the weekend, but some areas got a few showers and storms.

A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, but most of the area probably will not get any rain. Highs will be in the middle 90s today, but with the humidity, it will feel even hotter. Heat index values are forecast to climb up to 101 degrees.

Heat index values will continue to be high this week, likely in the triple digits each day. Be careful if you are going to be doing anything outdoors during the heat of the day.

Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on people who may not be able to take care of themselves. When possible, reschedule activities to the early morning or late evening hours.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 911. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

If any storms do develop today, the greatest threat will be heavy downpours and gusty winds. A strong storm could form, but widespread severe weather is not expected.