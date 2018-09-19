Lumberton, NC (WCNC) — NBC Charlotte reporter Rachel Lundberg rode in a boat with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in Lumberton, N.C. Tuesday, searching for animals abandoned in the wake of Florence.

The Lumber River started flowing into neighborhoods in that area on Sunday night. Parts of I-95 were covered with water and shut down. Homes and businesses were flooded and vehicles stranded.

LUMBERTON: Several families left and said they won’t be back....knowing that Florence would ruin their homes and uproot their lives once again. #WCNCFlorence pic.twitter.com/n4vmIKl6Vm — Rachel Lundberg (@RachelLLundberg) September 18, 2018

The area was hit hard by Matthews two years ago. One man told us that's why one family left early this time, and unfortunately, left their animals behind.

"They had a few cats. They actually had rabbits and chickens. They had three beehives which I don't think the beehives made it," he said.

While riding with PETA, our crew watched rescuers wade in floodwaters and save at least eight animals Tuesday -- two dogs, four cats and two kittens. On Monday, they rescued seven pets.

The volunteers found one dog swimming for his life; he collapsed on the floor of his cage in the boat, just worn out.

The team told NBC Charlotte they get tips from neighbors about where pets may be found. They also call out to the animals and try to coax them out of hiding.

“Cats are a lot harder because they don’t usually react when you’re yelling for them, especially when they’re terrified,” a rescuer said. “Dogs usually call out for you.”

Once they got the animals back to dry land, the rescuers took the pets to animal control where they will be reclaimed or adopted.

