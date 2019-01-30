CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With temperatures expected to dip into the teens again Wednesday night, the cold weather could be damaging some regular everyday items you leave in your car.

The below-freezing weather is bad for your iPhone. A cell phone’s lithium-ion battery is sensitive to extreme cold.

Unopened soda cans or bottles will explode in cold weather. Water expands in the cold so it can cause containers to burst. Eggs can crack under freezing conditions. If they do, the USDA recommends throwing them out.

Certain medications, like insulin, are less effective after they’ve been frozen. Certain musical instruments, made of real wood, can be permanently damaged.