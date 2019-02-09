CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce's Department of Public Safety will work with state officials to reroute traffic for those being evacuated from coastal communities in response to Governor McMaster's mandatory evacuation order for Monday.

Tweet from the City of Cayce about traffic reversals

WLTX

Beginning at 8 am Monday, motorists will not be able to travel eastbound on I-26 around exit 116 and ramps will be closed while our officers assist state officials in preparing for lane reversals from the coast.

The tweet goes on to say that officials in Cayce don't expect traffic will increase coming into and around Cayce.