Many people around the country are used to this type of winter weather, but not those who live in South Carolina. Here are reminders of a few do’s and don'ts.

ATLANTA — Before heading out to shop for last minute gifts, you’ll want to make sure your tank is full of gas, you have antifreeze, and you are stocked up on items like water, blankets and snacks just in case you get stranded while out.

Although GDOT is brining roads and halting construction projects, officials say its still best to stay off the streets if you can.

One of the biggest don'ts of below-freezing weather, according to experts: Do not pour hot water on your windshield, as it will likely shatter the glass.

“I have a couple of cans of soup at the house and some vodka,” said Coy Stith, a metro Atlanta resident braving the cold.

His pantry is stocked with foods to keep him warm, but experts also note how important it is to not forget to charge all your electronics too. Stith explained he is prepared for that, as he has multiple battery packs charged up and ready to go at his house.

As the temperature continues to drop, it can affect your home. Be sure to bring your pets and plants inside, as both loved items will need extra warmth during the frigid weather.

It is also of high importance to protect your pipes -- as putting a faucet cover on the side of your home can prevent them from freezing up.

“You want to have your pipes insulated and if your pipes aren’t insulated, let the water drip," HVAC Professional Karl Lmunroe said. "Turn the faucets on to a slow drip and that will prevent it from freezing.”

With projected wind speed topping up to 40 miles per hour, homeowners should bring in outdoor furniture and lightweight equipment.

Tyronda Starks, another metro Atlanta homeowner, can’t get over how cold it is. She’s making sure her home is warm.

“I prepared for the cold and winter rain with candles just warming up the house," she said.

Fire officials said be sure the area around your furnace is clear and that your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working.

If you plan to stay indoors this weekend, its a good idea to have all candles and flashlights readily available in case you lose power.

“I’m going to be home, safe and warm with my child,” Starks said.